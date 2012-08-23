* China HSBC PMI at 9-mth low, out after morning session
* Sharp rises on report of creditors considering more loans
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei average pared
earlier losses to trade flat on Thursday as investors betted on
stronger Chinese manufacturing data, helping offset pressure on
exporters as yen firmed after the Fed signalled it is likely to
launch more stimulus.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was steady at
9,130.55 after falling as much as 0.8 percent to 9,062.54.
Gainers included industrial robot maker and benchmark
heavyweight Fanuc Corp which reversed earlier losses to
trade up 0.2 percent.
The broader Topix dipped 0.3 percent to 760.62.
Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo, said the Nikkei had tracked gains in China and
Hong Kong before the release of the Chinese PMI data, which was
released after the close of the Nikkei morning session.
But China's factory activity in August shrank at its fastest
pace in nine months as new export orders slumped and inventories
rose, a signal that a persistent slowdown in economic growth has
extended deeper into the third quarter.
Exporters were down, however, after minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested it is likely to
launch another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless
the economy improves considerably.
The minutes weighed on the dollar, which fell as much as 1.3
percent to hit a one-week low against the yen at 78.273 on
Wednesday. The dollar was last traded at 78.546 yen.
Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and
Nissan Motor Co were down between 0.9 and 2.2 percent.
Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd fell, hurt by BHP
Billiton's announcement that it had shelved its planned
$20 billion Olympic Dam expansion in Australia and put all other
approvals on hold.
They later trimmed losses, to be down 0.9 and 0.1 percent
respectively.
SHARP IN FOCUS
Other gainers included Sharp Corp, which advanced
3.3 percent after Japanese media said the embattled TV maker's
main creditors, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group, are considering extending about 200
billion yen ($2.5 billion) in loans.
It was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover.
Short selling in Sharp remained high, with 92.05 percent of
its stock that is available to be borrowed out on loan as of Aug
21, down from a high of 92.21 percent on Aug 17, according to
data provider Markit.
Trading volume on the Topix after Thursday's morning session
was light, at 41 percent of its full daily average for the past
90 days.
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management,
said he expected trading in Japanese equities would be volatile
in September ahead of the Fed's next meeting and fresh
developments in Europe after policymakers return from holidays.
With this in mind, he has been gradually cutting his long
positions, especially those in tech and raw materials sectors,
and plans to continue to lift his cash levels.
"Investors are relatively optimistic on the economy and
expectations of stimulus from China and other markets but I
can't find any catalyst to bid up the prices beyond current
levels," he said.
Mounting expectations that the European Central Bank will
soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing
costs for highly-indebted countries like Spain and Italy have
helped the Nikkei rebound 9 percent since it hit a seven-week
low on July 25.
The benchmark touched a three-month high on Monday and is up
7.4 percent so far this year.
Foreign investors turned to net buyers of Japanese equities
last week after seven weeks of net selling, capital flows data
from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed.