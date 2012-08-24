* Steelmakers fall after weakness in U.S. peers
* Macquarie cuts Topix 12-month target by 16 pct to 770
* Japan companies' earnings momentum worsens in June
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.3
percent on Friday, retreating from a three-month closing high in
the previous session as expectations for quick stimulus measures
from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed.
The Nikkei dropped 118.00 points to 9,060.12,
breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,139.43 a nd its
26-week moving average at 9,145.77.
Steelmakers shed 2.8 percent as the worst
sectoral performer, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S.
counterparts after an analyst downgraded steel producers, saying
that prices for the metal will decline.
Nippon Steel Corp, JFE Holdings Inc and
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd were down between 2.4 and
3.5 percent.
Other economy-sensitive sectors also came under pressure,
with Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda
Motor Co and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp
shedding between 1 and 1.8 percent.
The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 756.65.
"Yesterday the Chinese figure was very bad, so U.S. equities
went down. But the recent rally was too good for Japan," said
Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura Securities, adding
that it was only natural for the market to consolidate.
Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will
soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing
costs for highly-indebted nations have helped the Nikkei rebound
8.8 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25. The
benchmark is up 7.2 percent so far this year.
"September is a bit worrisome because everyone is worried
about what kind of message will come from the ECB. But after
that no major event is expected," Matsuura said. "Investors will
go back to the market and look for value stocks. This kind of
action will push up the market."
But the outlook for Japanese companies' earnings remains
weak. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japanese
companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings
upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates --
deteriorated to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last
month.
Macquarie Securities lowered its 12-month Topix target by
16.3 percent to 770, a 0.7 percent upside from Thursday's close,
as it expected weaker earnings growth from Japanese companies.
"The first negative development relates to Japanese
industrial production, which has been weak and underperforming
expectations so far in 2012," it said in a report.
"The second negative development relates to forward looking
indicators, such as the OECD leading indicator. Looking into
2013, spreading excess capacity across the world will lead to
weakness in capital expenditure, which is a particular worry for
Japan."