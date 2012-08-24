* Steelmakers fall after weakness in U.S. peers * Power companies rise, Goldman Sachs upbeat on sector * Macquarie cuts Topix 12-month target by 16 pct to 770 * Japan companies' earnings momentum worsens in June By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.1 percent on Friday, retreating from Thursday's three-month closing high, as conflicting views from two senior U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the need for quick stimulus measures prompted second thoughts among investors globally. Speaking separately over the past day, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a policy dove, supported taking more action, including buying bonds, to bolster the U.S. economy, while St Louis Fed President James Bullard, regarded as a policy centrist, played down chances for an imminent easing. Neither official has a vote on the Fed's policy-making committee. By the midday break, the Nikkei dropped 100.94 points to 9,077.18, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,143.02 a n d its 26-week moving average at 9,146.43. A trader at a foreign bank said domestic investors were pocketing profit after recent run, but some overseas players were buying on dips. "What we are seeing on the client side is that they are actually net long. Many (overseas) guys are trying to pick up some machinery names on weakness," the trader said. Steelmakers shed 2.1 percent, making theirs one of the worst performing sectors, and tracked overnight weakness in U.S. counterparts after an analyst downgraded steel producers, saying that prices for the metal will decline. Nippon Steel Corp, JFE Holdings Inc and Nisshin Steel Co were down between 2.3 and 3.4 percent. Other economy-sensitive sectors also came under pressure, with Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shedding between 0.9 and 1.5 percent. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 757.41. Trading volume on the main index after the morning session was light, at 34 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. Gains in power companies, up 1.6 percent as the only sector in positive territory after an upbeat note from Goldman Sachs, offered the market some support. Goldman Sachs said raising tariffs by the power companies could be a "big positive" and they might be able to reduce or avoid losses even without nuclear restarts. The brokerage upgraded its ratings on Kansai Electric Power Co Inc and Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc to 'buy' from 'neutral'. Kansai Electric Power and Tohoku Electric power jumped 6.5 and 6 percent respectively. "Yesterday the Chinese figure was very bad, so U.S. equities went down. But the recent rally was too good for Japan," said Hisao Matsuura, equity strategist at Nomura Securities, adding that it was only natural for the market to consolidate. Growing expectations that the European Central Bank will soon launch a bond-buying programme to bring down borrowing costs for highly-indebted nations have helped the Nikkei rebound 9 percent since it hit a seven-week low on July 25, leaving it up 7.2 percent so far this year. "September is a bit worrisome because everyone is worried about what kind of message will come from the ECB. But after that no major event is expected," Matsuura said. "Investors will go back to the market and look for value stocks. This kind of action will push up the market." WEAKER EARNINGS OUTLOOK The outlook for Japanese companies' earnings remains weak. According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, Japanese companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates -- deteriorated to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last month. Macquarie Securities lowered its 12-month Topix target by 16.3 percent to 770, a 0.7 percent upside from Thursday's close, as it expected weaker earnings growth from Japanese companies. "The first negative development relates to Japanese industrial production, which has been weak and underperforming expectations so far in 2012," it said in a report. "The second negative development relates to forward looking indicators, such as the OECD leading indicator. Looking into 2013, spreading excess capacity across the world will lead to weakness in capital expenditure, which is a particular worry for Japan."