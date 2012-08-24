TOKYO, Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.2 percent on Friday, retreating from Thursday's three-month closing high as investors locked in gains after expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve were being reassessed. The Nikkei closed down 107.36 points at 9,070.76, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,141.74 and its 26-week moving average at 9,146.18. T h e benchmark was down 1 percent this week, ending a two-week winning run. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 757.23.