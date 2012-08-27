TOKYO, Aug 28 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to hold a tight range on Tuesday as investors wait on a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week for hints on any further stimulus steps. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,050 and 9,150, strategists said, with Nikkei futures in Chicago closing at 9,100 on Monday, up 0.2 percent from the Osaka close of 9,080. "I don't see any big news overnight that could affect the market," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "Foreign investors' trading yesterday was subdued. This is their last week of summer holiday before U.S. Labor Day. So we are likely to see a range-bound trade today." Bernanke is due to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, while European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi will take the podium the following day. Bernanke has used this event in the previous two years to signal further easing. Banking on a quick fix by the ECB to bring down high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, the Nikkei has rebounded 9.1 percent since hitting a seven-week low on July 25. The index is up 7.5 percent for 2012. On Monday, the Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 9,085.39, holding below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its 26-week moving average at 9,119.58. The broader Topix index dipped 0.3 percent to 755.37. The Topix has risen 3.7 percent so far this year, lagging behind a 12.2 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 10.1 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600. The Japanese index is also underperforming the other two benchmarks in terms of return on equity. It offers a 12-month forward ROE of 7.6 percent versus S&P 500's 15.3 percent and STOXX Europe 600's 12.7 percent, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. > Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high > Euro lower versus dollar; Bernanke ahead > Treasury yields fall as Bernanke, QE3 in focus > Gold eases from early 4-1/2-month high, eyes Fed > Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman Terry Gou said an agreement to buy a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp was unchanged "in principle," and that he hoped to conclude the deal with the struggling Japanese TV maker this week. --AOZORA BANK The mid-sized Japanese lender said on Monday it will seek shareholder approval to buy back 22.7 billion yen ($288.6 million) worth of preferred shares from a government-backed body by the end of March next year.