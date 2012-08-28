* China-linked plays hurt by concerns over China growth * Aozora Bank surges on plans to repay public funds By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 28 The Nikkei average dipped on Tuesday as some investors made bearish bets after the index's recent strong run and on concerns over China's economic growth, outweighing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon launch more stimulus. The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 9,069.86, remaining below its five-day moving average at 9,107.19 and its 26-week moving average at 9,118.95. The Nikkei's China-linked index dropped 0.6 percent. "We have seen a fair amount of shorting today. People think the market is going to be tied up here ... on concerns over slowing growth in China. We have seen quite a lot of shorting on some China-linked names, some of the machinery, chemical that kind of stuff," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd, which has significant exposure to China, fell 0.7 percent, while peer Hitachi Construction Machinery eased 0.6 percent. Banking on a quick fix by the ECB to bring down high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, the Nikkei has rebounded 8.9 percent since hitting a seven-week low on July 25. The index is up 7.3 percent for 2012. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, which will give investors further hints on any stimulus steps. He has used this event in the previous two years to signal further easing. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 751.61. But electronic device firms Mabuchi Motor Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent and Kyocera Corp added 0.3 percent after Morgan Stanley MUFG upgraded their ratings to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight', saying investors should pick up cash-rich, stable growth companies with a focus on smartphones. The brokerage downgraded Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd to 'underweight' and cut its price targets on Ibiden Co Ltd , NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd and Shinko Electric Industries Co ltd. They were down between 1.6 and 3.9 percent. Aozora Bank surged 17.2 percent, however, after the mid-sized lender said it would spend 227.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion) over a decade to pay back about 180 billion yen in public funds.