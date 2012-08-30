TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower at Thursday's open as investors await a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints on further stimulus, and as stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data failed to boost sentiment. The Nikkei lost 0.3 percent to 9,046.23, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 748.41.