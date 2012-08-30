* Likelihood of Fed stimulus seen fading * Nissin Electric falls after cutting forecast * Low iron ore prices hurt construction machinery makers By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning on a lack of incentives to buy, and weighed down by concern that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will not announce or signal an imminent stimulus campaign in his speech at Friday's Jackson Hole gathering. The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 9002.73 by the midday break, dragged down by cyclicals such as iron and steel companies after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data further reduced the likelihood of a fresh round of bond purchases by the Fed. "Simply put, there are no lights at the end of the tunnel for the global economy yet," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital Management. "The very least Bernanke could do is ease a little, but even if he does it's not a magic wand and won't necessarily improve the global economy." Expectations of a quick fix from the European Central Bank to bring down Spain and Italy's high borrowing costs encouraged investors to cover their bearish bets earlier this month, helping the Nikkei put on 7.6 percent since hitting a seven-week low on July 25. But market analysts say those gains may be difficult to sustain through September, driven as they were by speculation and short-covering, and that little new money has flowed into equities to support the market, with volume hitting a year-to-date low in early August. "The contribution from real money investors is very small; fast money enjoying some spread on Nikkei futures are the kind of traders I can basically see today," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities at BNP Paribas in Tokyo. Foreign investors also returned to net selling of Japanese equities last week after breaking a seven-week selling streak the previous week, while Japanese investors became net buyers of foreign bonds, signalling increasing risk aversion. "I think the Nikkei hovering around 9,000 is actually quite optimistic considering a lot of Japanese companies may still undershoot guidance in the second half of this year," said Sakurai of Fukoku Capital Management. Nissin Electric Co Ltd dropped 2.9 percent after the power capacitor maker cut its net profit forecast for the financial year ending in March 2013 to 4.4 billion yen ($56 million) from 5 billion yen on Tuesday to reflect a loss in the first quarter by one of its Chinese subsidiaries. The iron and steel subindex slumped 3 percent on fears of contracting global demand, although the announcement of a merger with Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Ltd boosted Furukawa-Sky Aluminium Corp as much as 7.7 percent in early trade, bucking the trend. The stock pared gains to 1 percent by the midday break. Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd lost 2.2 and 1.6 percent respectively on concern that mining companies may cut capital expenditure as iron ore prices hit their lowest level since late 2009. Retailers came under pressure after data showed Japanese retail sales dropped 0.8 percent in July on a year earlier. Convenience store operator Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd lost 1.8 percent and was the fourth most-traded stock on the main board. The broader Topix lost 0.7 percent to 744.65 in thin trade, with volume reaching just 38.2 percent of its full 90-day average by the midday break.