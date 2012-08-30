US STOCKS-Wall St slips as UK vote, Comey testimony awaited
* Dow down 0.12 pct, S&P off 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei average fell below 9,000 to a two-week closing low on Thursday, hurt by concern that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will not signal more stimulus measures in his speech on Friday. The Nikkei shed 1 percent to 8,983.78, but held above its 200-day moving average at 8,977.15. The broader Topix index dropped 0.8 percent to 743.79.
* Dow down 0.12 pct, S&P off 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD' from 'CCC'