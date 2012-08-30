TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese shares are likely to fall
on Friday as investors wind back expectations that U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will announce further stimulus
measures to support the global economy.
With the market also nervous about a slowdown in China that
is hitting resource-related stocks, market players said the
Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,850 to 9,000, after falling
below 9,000 to a two-week low on Thursday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,915, down 0.6
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,970.
"Whether or not the Nikkei can stay above its 25-day moving
average around 8,916 will define the mood for next week, but
that depends to a large extent on whether Chinese stocks fall
again today," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at
Monex.
Stocks with large exposure to China have been hit by concern
about a slowdown in the country as the Shanghai Composite Index
plumbs a 3-1/2 year low, while shippers and iron and
steel companies have been dealt a double blow by a weaker
outlook for the sectors.
Kanayama said "window dressing," a strategy to sell stocks
with large losses and buy those with a strong performance to
improve the appearance of portfolios, would not lend much
support to the market on Friday.
"Very few people expect Bernanke to push forward with
further easing now, so there's not much to be positive above
today," he said.
Bernanke has used an economic symposium in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming in the previous two years to signal the direction of
monetary policy, raising expectations he may hint at a fresh
round of Fed bond purchases.
Compounded by expectations the European Central Bank would
act to bring down soaring borrowing costs for Italy and Spain,
those hopes have driven the Nikkei up 7.9 percent since it hit a
seven-week low on July 25.
That has left the benchmark up 3.3 percent on the month and
on track for its best August performance since 2006. But fading
expectations of imminent stimulus due to recent strong U.S. data
weighed on the Nikkei on Thursday, pushing it down to 8,983.78,
its lowest close since August 15.
> Wall Street retreats on eve of Bernanke speech
> Euro lower vs dollar ahead of Bernanke speech
> Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech
> Gold ends flat on quiet trade, eyes on Bernanke
> Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SHARP CORP
Sharp and Taiwanese company Hon Hai Precision Industry
may spend over $1 billion to boost capacity at the
world's most advanced LCD panel factory in western Japan, part
of an effort to rescue the Japanese firm in which Hon Hai may
take a 9.9 percent stake.
-NIPPON STEEL CORP, SUMITOMO METAL INDUSTRIES LTD
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries both widened
their net loss forecasts for the six months ending September 30
ahead of a merger that will create the world's second-biggest
steelmaker, reflecting a strong yen and strong competition in
the sector.
Nippon Steel said it was likely to make a net loss of 155
billion yen ($2 billion), compared to a previous forecast of 85
billion yen, while Sumitomo Metal Industries revised its
forecast to 128 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from a previous
figure of just 8 billion yen.