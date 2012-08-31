* Sharp Corp slides as investors impatient for Hon Hai deal
* Steelmakers remain under pressure, wider losses forecast
* Bernanke seen likely to stand pat on policy
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese shares slid to a two-week
low in early Friday trade as stocks related to China and
resources remained under pressure, while Sharp Corp
took a dive as investors grew impatient for Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry to decide on a tie-up.
Expectations of further stimulus measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve that investors hoped might bolster the slowing
global economy also faded, prompting the Nikkei to shatter its
25-day moving average at 8,930.54, as it dropped 0.8 percent to
8,910.00.
"The whole market is coming under pressure -- the sense of
uncertainty around Sharp's fate is the same as the unease around
the market as a whole," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer
at Tachibana Securities.
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average broke above its 250-day
moving average to form a "golden cross", usually a bullish sign.
However, Hirano said that it could be a contrarian sign and is
likely to precede a drop in equities instead, as there are
currently few incentives to buy.
Sharp fell 8.8 percent after the chairman of Hon Hai left
Japan on Thursday without announcing a deal to buy a 9.9 percent
share of the embattled consumer electronics maker. Expectations
of a deal helped to boost Sharp's share price 28 percent between
Aug. 22 and 29.
"From a shareholders' perspective, they just want things
decided ... Maybe Hon Hai wants a bigger stake, but it's not
clear," Hirano said.
STEEL SECTOR SINKS
Nippon Steel Corp dropped 3.1 percent and Sumitomo
Metal Industries Ltd slipped 3.4 percent after both
separately widened their net loss forecasts for the six months
ending Sept. 30, reflecting a strong yen and tough competition
in the industry ahead of their merger, which will create the
world's second-biggest steelmaker.
Nippon Steel widened its net loss forecast to 155 billion
yen ($2 billion) from the previous guidance of 85 billion yen,
while Sumitomo Metal Industries revised its net loss forecast to
128 billion yen from a previous figure of just 8 billion yen.
They added to a bearish outlook for the iron and steel
sector, which dropped 2.1 percent as the worst
performing sub-index on the main board after falling 2.7 percent
on Thursday, while iron ore prices hit a
three-year low. The mining sector lost 1.9 percent.
In another symptom of a global slowdown, Japan's industrial
output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in July, compared with a
median forecast of a 1.7 percent increase according to a Reuters
poll. The purchasing managers index for August also showed
manufacturing activity in Japan at its lowest since the
immediate aftermath of last year's earthquake.
Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex, said
month-end "window dressing", a strategy to buy stocks with a
strong performance to improve the appearance of portfolios,
would not lend much support to the market as expectations faded
of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Very few people expect (Chairman Ben) Bernanke to push
forward with further easing now, so there's not much to be
positive about today," he said.
In the previous two years Bernanke has used the economic
symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which starts on Friday, to
signal the direction of monetary policy, raising expectations he
may hint at a fresh round of Fed bond purchases.
Those hopes, in addition to expectations that the European
Central Bank would act to bring down soaring borrowing costs for
Italy and Spain, drove the Nikkei up more than 10 percent from a
seven-week low on July 25 to a three-and-a-half month peak on
Aug. 20.
The benchmark is now up 2.4 percent on the month and on
track for its best August performance since 2006. But fading
expectations of imminent U.S. stimulus due to recent strong data
weighed on the Nikkei on Thursday, pushing it down to 8,983.78,
its lowest close since Aug. 15. The broader Topix lost 0.8
percent to 737.87.