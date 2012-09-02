TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rebound from a four-week closing low on Monday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed would act as
needed to boost the economy. although concerns about China will
keep sentiment cautious.
Bernanke stopped short of providing a clear signal of
further monetary policy easing, but his comments were enough to
bolster bets that the Fed was closer to offer more stimulus.
"Today's Nikkei market will be rebounding because the
Bernanke speech was positive. The expectations for additional
easing remain in the market. That's a positive factor for the
Japanese market," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex
Inc.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and
8,950, strategists said, after shedding 1.6 percent to 8,839.91
on Friday, its lowest close in four weeks. The broader Topix
index fell 1.6 percent to 731.64.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,890 on
Friday, up 0.8 percent from the Osaka close of 8,820.
Hiroki said one risk factor for the Nikkei was another round
of bond purchases by the Fed could weigh on the dollar and
strengthen the yen, which will hurt Japanese exporters.
"The other risk factor is China. China's PMI came in below
50 ... The market will be cautious on Chinese stocks movement,"
he said.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index -- one
of the early indicators of the state of the economy -- fell to a
lower-than-expected 49.2 in August, the first time since
November 2011 that the number had fallen below 50, which
separates expansion from contraction.
The Nikkei dropped lost 2.5 percent last week but was up 1.7
percent for the month, its best August performance since 2006.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp President Takashi Okuda said he was proposing to sell
shares in the company to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
at a lower price than originally agreed in the hope of
concluding a deal as soon as possible, Japan's Nikkei newspaper
reported on Sunday.
The newspaper also said the embattled TV maker, which was
downgraded to "junk" debt rating by Standard & Poor's on Friday,
will receive an additional 150 billion yen ($1.92 billion) from
Mizuho Corporate Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, helping
it stay afloat through the end of the month.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, is cutting an
additional $1 billion in costs in the second major restructuring
of its loss-making overseas operations in less than a year.