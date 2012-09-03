BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed would act as needed to boost the economy, although concerns about China kept sentiment cautious. The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,851.26, while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 732.36.
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees