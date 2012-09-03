* China manufacturing sector to stay soft
* Sharp sags after S&P downgrades to 'junk'
* Nomura rises on cost cuts
* Astellas Pharma up on FDA drug approval
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
four-week low on Monday on concerns over a sharp slowdown in
China, although comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke that the Fed was prepared to boost the economy offered
some support.
By the morning break, the Nikkei was down 0.4
percent at 8,805.26, on track for a third straight losing
session but holding above its 75-day moving average at 8,766.88.
The Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese
companies with significant exposure to China, lost 0.7 percent,
with construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd falling 2
percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp down 1.1
percent.
China's official factory purchasing managers' index -- an
early indicator of the state of the economy -- fell to a
lower-than-expected 49.2 in August, the first time since
November 2011 that the number has fallen below 50, which
separates expansion from contraction.
Concerns over China's growth have been hurting raw material
prices and resources-related shares.
Steelmakers were the worst sectoral performer on
Monday, down 2.5 percent, while the mining sector
dropped 2.4 percent and shippers fell 2.1 percent.
"For now, any kind of macro indicators from China are still
deteriorating ... The market is not pricing in future
fundamentals. Everybody is expecting in the October-December
period the Chinese economy will recover," said Shun Maruyama,
chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas.
Maruyama said the rebound in the Nikkei in August was
largely driven by short-covering, pushing down the short selling
ratio to around 24 percent, but he expected investors would
start buying put options and selling futures this month.
Although Bernanke stopped short of providing a clear signal
on further monetary policy easing, his comments were enough to
bolster bets that the Fed was closer to offering more stimulus,
providing some support to the market.
Hopes for another round of stimulus and action by the
European Central Bank to bring down punishingly high borrowing
costs for Spain and Italy helped push the Nikkei from a trough
on July 25 to a three-month high on Aug. 20.
September tends to be the weakest month for the Nikkei, with
an average monthly drop of 1.2 percent between 1971 and 2011.
The broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to 730.32
on Monday. Trading volume during the morning session was
relatively light, at 43 percent of its full daily average for
the past 90 days.
"You definitely have got to be concentrating on the domestic
market at the moment. Within that you want to be taking a look
in some of the banks, some real estate, some retail names," said
Nicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA.
"Within exporters they are not all one. There are big
problems in consumer electronics ... but auto is still probably
the biggest conviction of the year ... fantastic valuations,
demand has been strong. Last year was annus horribilis (after
the massive earthquake disruption to the supply chain), this
year is getting back on track."
SHARP SHARES BATTERED
Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp sank 6.1 percent and
was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover after
credit rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its debt rating to
'junk' status after the market close on Friday and kept the firm
on negative watch for a possible further downgrade.
In another bearish sign, short-selling in Sharp was on the
rise again, with 92.33 percent of its stock available to be
borrowed out on loan as of Aug. 30, up from a near three-week
low of 87.63 percent on Aug. 27, according to data provider
Markit.
Swimming against the tide, Nomura Holdings advanced
2.7 percent after Japan's top investment bank said it is cutting
an additional $1 billion in costs in the second major
restructuring of its loss-making overseas operations in less
than a year.
Other gainers included Astellas Pharma Inc, which
rose 3.5 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved a novel prostate cancer drug developed by Medivation
Inc and Astellas.