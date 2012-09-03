TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Nikkei share average was
expected to rebound from a four-week low on Tuesday after
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
supported expectations that the bank will soon act to help
deeply indebted euro zone states.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 8,750 to 8,850 on Tuesday, and is expected to regain a
foothold above a major support level at the 13-week moving
average, which it snapped on Monday.
U.S. markets were closed overnight for the Labor Day
holiday, but European stocks ended up, boosted by expectations
that the European Central Bank will step in to bring down
punishingly high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
Draghi was reported as saying on Monday that the purchase of
sovereign bonds with a maturity of up to three years by the
central bank would not breach EU rules, easing worries about the
plan's potential hurdles.
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities,
said he thought the news from Europe would lift Japanese stocks,
but that expectations for Thursday's ECB meeting were not the
main factor determining sentiment.
"The market's direction is not hinging on this ECB market,
or even the U.S. payroll figures on Friday, because neither are
going to throw up massive surprises," he said.
"Investors are more concerned about what happens in next
week's FOMC," Hirano added, referring to the Federal Open Market
Committee on Sept. 12-13, where the Fed could announce a further
round of bond buying to stimulate the flagging U.S. economy.
Hopes for such a move, based on comments by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Friday, were crowded out by concerns about soft
Chinese data on Monday, which pushed the Nikkei down for the
third straight session to a four-week low of 8,783.89.
September tends to be the weakest month for the benchmark
index, which has fallen an average of 1.2 percent between 1971
and 2011.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-SHARP CORP
Sharp has said it has handed over a 9.2 percent stake in car
navigation maker Pioneer Corp to its main banks as
collateral for fresh loans, giving Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group and Mizuho Financial Group 15 million
Pioneer shares each to secure fresh financing.
Meanwhile, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd's
chairman is demanding a management role at Sharp Corp
as part of an equity tie-up.
-MARUBENI CORP
Marubeni has received a 3 billion yen ($38 million) order
for a construction materials plant from China's Shanxi Taigang
Stainless Steel Co., the world's largest stainless steel
producer, according to the Nikkei business daily.
-FAST RETAILING
Fast Retailing Co is aiming to open over 200 more of its
Uniqlo casual clothing stores overseas in its current business
year that started on Sept. 1, as it accelerates its
international expansion and aims to boost sales and profits.