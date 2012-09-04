* Hitachi Zosen, JFE Holdings up on wind turbine plan
* Sharp bounces after giving up Pioneer shares for bank
collateral
* September's monetary meetings make investors wary
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
weakened in early trade on Tuesday trade as concerns about
slowing global growth outweighed expectations that the European
Central Bank President will soon act to help deeply-indebted
euro zone states.
Resource-related sectors that have suffered heavy losses in
recent sessions enjoyed a rebound, however, with shippers
rising 0.9 percent and the mining sector
was the best-performing sector with a gain of 1.1 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the purchase of
short-term sovereign bonds would not breach EU rules, easing
worries about the plan's potential hurdles, but investors in the
Japanese market remained wary ahead of weakness in the Asian
economy after more soft data from China.
The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 8,774.12, staying
a whisker above its 75-day moving average at 8,768.16 after
breaking major support at its 13-week moving average on Monday.
Market analysts said investors lacked incentives to buy, and
were waiting to see whether the flurry of central bank policy
meetings through next week would result in further stimulus to
prop up the flagging global economy.
"The market's direction is not hinging on this ECB meeting,
or even the U.S. payroll figures, because neither are going to
throw up massive surprises," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
"Investors are more concerned about what happens in next
week's FOMC," Hirano added, referring to the Federal Open Market
Committee on Sept. 12-13.
The Nikkei has now erased most of its August gains, and is
just 1 percent above its July 31 close of 8.695.06. Analysts say
it could easily slip beyond in September, historically the
weakest month for the benchmark index. The Nikkei has fallen an
average of 1.2 percent in September between 1971 and 2011.
"This month is going to be a difficult - there's obviously a
gap between market expectations and central bank intentions, but
it remains to be seen how much," said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons
Asset Management.
"Domestically the fundamentals are bad, particularly GDP
figures, and the growing signs of trouble in Asian economies
only add to the pressure," he added.
Japan's economy shrank 1.2 percent in July from the previous
month, marking the first contraction in three months, according
to the Japan Center for Economic Research.
However, a handful of stocks saw strong gains.
Hitachi Zosen rose 1.2 percent and JFE Holdings
put on 2.1 percent after the Nikkei business daily said
the two companies plan to join Toshiba Corp, which
advanced 0.4 percent,in a 120 billion yen ($1.53 billion)
decade-long investment into offshore wind turbines with a
capacity of 300,000kw.
The three other firms partipating in the project, Toyo
Construction Co Ltd, Toa Corp and Sumitomo
Electric Industries Ltd were up between 0.3 and 2
percent.
Marubeni Corp also outperformed the market with a
gain of 1 percent after the Nikkei business daily said it had
received a 3 billion yen ($38 million) order for a construction
materials plant from China's Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co.,
the world's largest stainless steel producer, according to the
Nikkei business daily.
Sharp Corp climbed 9.1 percent after the company
said it has handed over a 9.2 percent stake in car navigation
maker Pioneer Corp, or 15 million shares each to
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial
Group as collateral for fresh loans.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd's chairman Terry
Gou also made clear on Monday he was pursuing a management role
at Sharp Corp as part of an equity tie-up, adding
pressure on Sharp to give him greater influence in the firm in
exchange for much-needed cash.
"Sharp's share price is extremely volatile now that the Hon
Hai negotiations have just become a game," said Ii of Commons
Asset Management. "It hinges on how much of a stake they end up
giving Hon Hai and how much support Japanese banks are going to
give them."
The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to 727.01.