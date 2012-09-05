TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to near a five-week closing low on Wednesday as soft U.S. manufacturing data and construction spending added to concerns about a global economic slowdown. The Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 8,679.82, falling for the fifth straight session to log its longest losing run since early July and breaking below its 75-day moving average at 8,767.82. The broader Topix lost 1.2 percent to 718.09.