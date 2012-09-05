TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to tread water on Thursday, with investors likely to
hug the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the European
Central Bank, which could announce new measures to tackle the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,650 and
8,750, strategists said, after shedding 1.1 percent to 8,679.82
to a near five-week closing low on Wednesday. The broader Topix
index fell 1.2 percent to 718.09.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,695 on
Wednesday, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 8,670.
"With the ECB meeting tonight, there's a perception that
there won't be big market moves ahead of that, as investors
await the outcome," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst
at Mizuho Securities.
"Japanese markets could take some cues from Shanghai and
Hong Kong trading today, after those markets open later in the
morning."
Sources told Reuters that the ECB is ready to waive
seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new
programme which it is set to agree on at Thursday's Governing
Council meeting.
With the recent sell-off, Japanese equities' 12-month
forward price-to-book ratio slipped to 0.84 from a six-week high
of 0.87, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp on Wednesday had its short-term debt rating cut to
'junk' by Moody's Investors Service, further curtailing the
struggling TV maker's access to credit as it looks for money to
pay its debts.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura, Japan's top investment bank, is expected to trim its
merger and acquisition teams in Europe as it slashes costs and
focuses on advising a smaller number of key industries, three
people familiar with the matter said.
--MARUBENI CORP
Trading company Marubeni is in talks with Angara Paper to
build one of the world's largest paper pulp plants in Russia,
the Nikkei reported.