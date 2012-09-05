TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to tread water on Thursday, with investors likely to hug the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank, which could announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,650 and 8,750, strategists said, after shedding 1.1 percent to 8,679.82 to a near five-week closing low on Wednesday. The broader Topix index fell 1.2 percent to 718.09. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,695 on Wednesday, up 0.3 percent from the Osaka close of 8,670. "With the ECB meeting tonight, there's a perception that there won't be big market moves ahead of that, as investors await the outcome," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "Japanese markets could take some cues from Shanghai and Hong Kong trading today, after those markets open later in the morning." Sources told Reuters that the ECB is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new programme which it is set to agree on at Thursday's Governing Council meeting. With the recent sell-off, Japanese equities' 12-month forward price-to-book ratio slipped to 0.84 from a six-week high of 0.87, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. > Wall St treads water, stays on ECB watch > Euro gains on optimism about ECB debt buying plan > Treasury yields edge up ahead of ECB meeting > Gold dips as buying ebbs ahead of ECB meeting > Brent falls, U.S. crude up awaiting ECB, jobs data STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp on Wednesday had its short-term debt rating cut to 'junk' by Moody's Investors Service, further curtailing the struggling TV maker's access to credit as it looks for money to pay its debts. --NOMURA HOLDINGS Nomura, Japan's top investment bank, is expected to trim its merger and acquisition teams in Europe as it slashes costs and focuses on advising a smaller number of key industries, three people familiar with the matter said. --MARUBENI CORP Trading company Marubeni is in talks with Angara Paper to build one of the world's largest paper pulp plants in Russia, the Nikkei reported.