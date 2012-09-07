* Exporters boosted, yen softens against euro
* Toshiba jumps on NAND flash shortage in U.S.
* Japan Tobacco slumps on potential French tobacco tax hikes
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed 1.8 percent on Friday morning after the European Central
Bank outlined its long-awaited bond buying scheme to bring down
borrowing costs in heavily indebted euro zone nations.
Investors covered bearish bets and exporters were also
lifted as the euro rallied to a two-month high against the
Japanese currency on hopes that the ECB's plan would draw a line
under the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei reached 8,832.55 , breaking above its
13-week moving average at 8,810.60.
"The ECB gave investors what they were hoping for, which is
obviously positive for equities," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"However, doubts will remain about the details - the
necessary criteria, the time frame, a target for German bond
yield spreads."
ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his July pledge to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro, said the central bank's
plan for bond-buying would address bond market distortions and
"unfounded" fears of investors about the survival of the euro.
Germany's constitutional court has still to rule on the
proposed European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund next
week, which may stymie the ECB's ability to help indebted
nations.
"Germany could yet throw a spanner in the works, which means
the bond-purchasing plan is seen in a negative light by next
week," cautioned Makoto Kikuchi, CEO at Myojo Asset Management.
"The Nikkei's gains will also be limited unless the U.S. jobs
figures exceed market expectations today."
In the United States, stronger-than-expected service sector
jobs data on Thursday boded well for the non-farm payroll
figures to be released later on Friday, boosting sentiment for
riskier assets.
U.S. stocks rose to highs not seen since January 2008. By
comparison, the Nikkei is still off about 37 percent from the
same date, and is just 4.5 percent up on the year, compared with
the S&P 500 's 13.9 percent gain since January.
A softer yen helped exporters Toyota Motor Co,
Honda Motor Co Ltd, and Nissan Motor Co up
between 1.9 and 3.6 percent, although analysts warned the
relative strength of the yen meant the Tokyo market was unlikely
to maintain momentum on the ECB plan.
"Even though overseas equities may continue rising, having
had a touch of the 'Draghi magic', the strong yen has meant that
Japanese stocks no longer track U.S. stock markets as closely
as they used to," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan
Securities.
The broader Topix advanced 1.56 percent to 730.19.
APPLE BOOSTS TOSHIBA
NAND chipmaker Toshiba Corp jumped 5.1 percent
after a source said Apple Inc has reduced its order for
memory chips for its new iPhone from Samsung Electronics Co
, instead picking Toshiba and other competitors as
its suppliers.
Securities were the best-performing sector with a
gain of 4.1 percent, helped by a 4.5 percent gain for Nomura
Holdings after it announced cuts in its equities and
investment banking businesses as part of a wider effort to slash
$1 billion in costs.
The iron and steel sector climbed 4 percent,
regaining some ground after losing 9.4 percent last week as iron
ore prices sank to three-year lows.
But Japan Tobacco sagged 6 percent and was the
second most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, after
the French government said it was considering raising the
tobacco tax by 6 percent in October.
Japan Tobacco has a 16.4 percent share of the French market.
A French daily said a one-off tax may also be levied on the
tobacco industry to finance new anti-tobacco laws.