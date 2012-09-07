TOKYO, Sept 7 Japan's Nikkei average rose 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five months, after the European Central Bank outlined its bond buying scheme in an attempt to draw a line under the region's debt crisis. Stronger-than-expected jobs data from the U.S. private sector, which boded well for the key non-farm payroll figures due out later on Friday, also encouraged investors to cover their bearish bets. The Nikkei advanced 191.08 points to 8,871.65 for a weekly gain of 0.4 percent, snapping a two-week losing streak. The broader Topix rose 2.3 percent to 735.17.