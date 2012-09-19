TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose early on Wednesday amid rising speculation the Bank of Japan could ease or hint at easing at a policy meeting that ends later in the day and after anti-Japan protests in China were not as violent as some had feared. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 9,176.83 and the broader Topix put on 0.3 percent to 760.94.