* China-related firms bounce back as worries ease
* BOJ eyed for policy decision on further easing
* Japan Airlines trades above IPO price
* Shippers in favour on back of BADI gains
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched up on Wednesday morning as investors bought back battered
China-related stocks after anti-Japan protests in the country
did not intensify, while hopes for further monetary easing from
the Bank of Japan lent support.
The Nikkei nudged up 0.2 percent to 9,141.73, helped
by gains in firms with exposure to China that were heavily sold
off on Tuesday after anti-Japan protests in China sparked by a
territorial dispute led to closures of Japanese factories and
shops.
"Since the situation neither improved nor worsened yesterday
it's likely some people are buying back shares that were heavily
sold off yesterday on a worst-case scenario," said Masayuki
Doshida, a senior market researcher at Rakuten Securities.
Nissan Motor Co rebounded 1.6 percent after the
company said it would resume production at four plants in
Guangzhou and Zhengzhou in China on Wednesday after having
halted operations there following anti-Japanese demonstrations.
Heavyweight Fast Retailing Co Ltd contributed 22.4
points to the benchmark, recovering 3.2 percent after sliding 7
percent on Tuesday, when the company closed more than 40 of its
Uniqlo casual-clothing stores in China.
The broader Topix, however, slipped 0.2 percent to
757.25 by the midday break.
"There's some short covering because the violence in China
has eased but there hasn't been any fundamental solution to the
dispute," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"If Japanese firms close their factories in China it will
also hurt Chinese GDP, which will deal a double blow to the
Nikkei."
Concerns about Japanese companies' revenues garnered abroad
were offset somewhat by a softer yen, although market watchers
said the currency could strengthen if the Bank of Japan decides
not to ease at its two-day meeting ending later on Wednesday.
"I think there's about a 60 percent chance of the BOJ
easing," said Doshida. "The European Central Bank's decision to
buy sovereign bonds and the U.S. Federal Reserve introducing QE3
has put pressure on the bank to follow suit to avoid the yen
strengthening."
However, many investors doubted the BOJ would take action
before its "tankan" survey of corporate sentiment at the end of
the month.
"The BOJ remains a highly bureaucratic body that doesn't
want to break with tradition," said Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley. "It makes one wonder how they can be so blithe
even though doing nothing will trigger a sell-off."
JAL RE-LISTING
The real estate sector was the worst-performing
subindex on the Topix, slipping 0.5 percent in a reflection of
investor uncertainty around the BOJ's decision.
The shipping index was the best sectoral gainer,
rising 2.4 percent on gains for the Baltic Exchange's main sea
freight index, which is used to track rates for ships
carrying dry commodities.
Smaller shippers Meiji Shipping Co Ltd jumped 14.7
percent and Kyoei Tanker Co Ltd climbed 12.1 percent.
Elsewhere, Canon Inc lost 1 percent after Deutsche
Bank lowered its price target and operating profit forecast,
citing the significant impact from prolonged laser printer
inventory corrections. The brokerage maintained its "buy" rating
for the camera maker, however.
Japan Airlines Co Ltd's public re-listing drummed
up strong demand, opening at 3,810 yen and trading at 3,830 y en
b y the midday break, 1.1 p e rcent a b ove the initial public
offering price of 3,790 yen per share. It was the most-traded
stock on the main board.
The IPO is the second-biggest in the world this year after
social network Facebook Inc's $16 billion offering,
raising 663 billion yen ($8.4 billion).
However, some investors were pessimistic about the stock
price's prospects.
"Personally, I'm not too bullish on JAL. Low-cost carriers
have a larger market share now and competition is fiercer. It's
unclear whether they can maintain their current level of
profit," said Masato Futoi, head of cash equity trading at Tokai
Tokyo Securities.