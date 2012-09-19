TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei average hit a
four-month high on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan eased
monetary policy by lifting asset purchases to tackle slowing
global demand and possible impact from heightened tensions with
China over a territorial dispute.
The Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 9,271.52, its
highest level since early May. It was trading at around 9,169
before the announcement.
"People were in wait-and-see mode this morning, and were
concerned that the BOJ would do nothing and the yen would shoot
up. But now a flood of short-covering has gushed into the
market, that's all it is," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist
at Okasan Online Securities.
The move boosted banks and real estates
, up 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. They
had been trading in negative territory before the BOJ decision.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group advanced 1.3 percent
and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 1.8 percent,
while real estate companies Mitsui Fudosan, Mitsubishi
Estate Co Ltd and Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd
were up between 0.9 and 1.3 percent.
The central bank said it would expand its asset buying and
loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127.21 billion) to 80
trillion yen, with the increase to be for purchases of
government bonds and treasury discount bills.
Exporters also got a lift as the announcement weakened the
yen, which fell to a one-month low of 79.15 yen to the dollar.
A strong yen is usually a negative factor for exporters as
it eats into profits earned abroad.
Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co, Canon
Inc and Sony Corp gained between 1 and 2.4
percent.