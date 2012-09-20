TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average is heading
for its first weekly fall in three weeks on Friday, with
investors cautious after soft manufacturing data from China,
Europe and the United States reinforced market views of sluggish
global growth.
Japanese automakers may be in focus as they, led by Nissan
Motor Co, said they have lost an estimated $250 million
in output because of anti-Japan protests in China this week and
now face the risk that sales will sputter in China, the world's
largest car market.
Amid growing tensions sparked by a territorial dispute,
about 40 percent of Japanese firms see friction with China
affecting their business plans, with some considering pulling
out of the country and shifting operations elsewhere, a Reuters
poll showed.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and
9,100, strategists said, after shedding 1.6 percent to 9,086.98,
its lowest closing level in a week and giving up the gains from
Wednesday when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy. The
broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to 753.81.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,035 on
Thursday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 8,990.
"The market is likely to be rangebound as investors assess
the impact of recent global easing from the Fed, the ECB
(European Central Bank) and the BOJ on the global economy, and
will take cues from economic indicators from now," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"China and European manufacturing data yesterday were not
good, and so fears of slowing global growth will weigh on the
upside."
U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three
years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week,
suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction.
The Nikkei is down 0.8 percent so far this week. For the
year, it is up 7.5 percent, trailing a 16.1 percent rise in the
U.S. S&P 500 and a 11.3 percent gain in the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300.
Japanese equities have a similar valuation to European
shares, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1,
versus STOXX Europe 600's 11 and S&P 500's 12.9, according to
Thomson Reuters Datastream.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SHARP CORP
Sharp is in talks with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on
a capital alliance, Japan's Mainichi newspaper said, offering a
lifeline to the troubled TV maker as discussions with Taiwan's
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd stall.
Separately, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Thursday that
Sharp is aiming to return to the black in the business year
starting next April, targeting a net profit of about 30 billion
yen ($383.58 million).
--SONY CORP
Sony expects its PlayStation 3 game consoles to play a
bigger role in securing profit in the games sector amid weak
handheld sales in the year to March, the executive in charge of
the unit said on Thursday.
Separately, Sony/ATV, the music publishing division of Sony
Music, has kicked off an auction to sell the rights to more than
30,000 songs from artists ranging from Culture Club to Iggy Pop
contained in the Virgin Music and Famous U.K. song catalogs,
according to sources with direct knowledge of the process.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura, the Japanese bank aiming to slash $1 billion in
costs, is to cut a "handful" of investment banking jobs in
Dubai, two sources familiar with the matter said.
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
The Japanese automaker is expected to double its production
of hybrid vehicles to 1.2 million this year to tap demand in
Asian markets, the Nikkei reported.