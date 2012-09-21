* Sharp shares jump on report of capital tie-up with Intel * Japan Tobacco rises on reassuring Imperial Tobacco update By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday, rebounding after the previous session's sharp fall, as investors took comfort that U.S. stocks were largely steady, shrugging off fears over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp was the focus after the Mainichi newspaper said it is in talks with U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on a capital alliance that would offer a possible lifeline to the firm as discussions with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd stall. Sharp, which denied the report, surged 5.5 percent and was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover. The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 9,124.13 after shedding 1.6 percent on Thursday to a one-week closing low and giving up the gains from Wednesday when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy. "The market was a bit oversold yesterday ... Obviously China was a bit weak and a little bit of disappointed reaction to this BOJ easing," a senior trader at a foreign bank said. "We are even buy-to-sell. It seems to be more domestic sectors rising today ... I wouldn't have thought too much upside from here being a Friday." Gains in Japan Tobacco Inc, up 3 percent after rival Imperial Tobacco rose 2.7 percent overnight after reassuring trading update, also supported the market. However, sputtering growth in China, Japan's biggest trading partner, and anti-Japan protests in the world's second-largest economy over a territorial dispute remained a concern. Construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, which have significant exposure to China, shed 2.5 and 2 percent, respectively. Steelmakers and shippers, whose fortunes are also closely tied to Chinese and global demand, lost between 1.2 and 1.7 percent. The broader Topix index put on 0.3 percent to 756.36. The Nikkei is down 0.4 percent so far this week, heading for its first weekly fall in three weeks. Capital flow data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed that foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks last week for the second straight week after two weeks of net selling. For the year, the Nikkei is up 7.9 percent, trailing a 16.1 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 12.3 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600. Japanese equities have a similar valuation to European shares, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, versus STOXX Europe 600's 11 and S&P 500's 12.9, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.