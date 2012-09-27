* Gree, DeNA suffer from spectre of NTT DoCoMo competition
* Automakers off; to cut production in China
* Sharp sold off, may lose solar business in Europe, U.S.
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended losses in early Thursday trade after anti-austerity
protests in Spain threatened a resolution to the euro zone debt
crisis, and concern Japanese firms' earnings will be hurt by
that anti-Japan sentiment in China.
Social gaming companies Gree Inc and DeNA Co Ltd
came under heavy selling pressure after the Nikkei
newspaper said mobile operator NTT DoCoMo Inc plans to
launch a competing social gaming network on mobile devices in
November.
DeNA, the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover,
sagged 7 percent, while Gree sank 8.3 percent and was the second
most-traded stock. NTT DoCoMo put on 1 percent.
The Nikkei was off 0.3 percent at 8,882.07, but held
above its 75-day moving average of 8,858.51 after sliding
through the psychologically important 9,000 level on Wednesday
when it lost 2 percent as a bulk of companies went ex-dividend.
Automakers Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Co
lost 1.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively after
reports on Wednesday that they are cutting output in China due
to dwindling demand as anti-Japan sentiment sparked by a
territorial dispute rages on.
"Japanese companies likely just want a resolution to the
spat, but that doesn't seem likely in the near-term," said Ryota
Sakagami, chief equity strategist at SMBC Nikko.
"At least we have to think that the Chinese economy won't
get any worse from here... The euro zone is a worry but likewise
we're not concerned about another financial crisis erupting."
Violent protests in Madrid against expected austerity
measures and talk of Catalonia's secession increased the
pressure on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he moves
closer to requesting rescue funds.
"The ECB's plan to buy bonds was an excellent one but it
will be completely meaningless if they don't carry it out," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"Even worse would be if they started to buy Spanish debt and
then stopped because Spain had failed to fulfil the conditions,
which would cause havoc."
The ECB's announcement of its bond purchasing plan earlier
in September was a boon for European stocks, with the STOXX
Europe 600 index ahead of the Nikkei with a 1.7 gain on
the month against the Nikkei's 0.4 percent.
That is partly due to a persistently strong yen, which
erodes exporters' revenues garnered abroad once repatriated and
makes them less competitive. The yen hovered at 77.63 to the
dollar on Thursday morning.
However, the Nikkei is expected to gain 12 percent this
year, according to a Reuters poll of 22 analysts and fund
managers conducted over the past week, reaching 9,500 by the end
of December.
Elsewhere, Sharp Corp lost 2 percent after sources
said it may pull its solar panel business out of Europe and the
United States as the cash-strapped company looks for ways to
withdraw from money-losing businesses and cut costs, two sources
told Reuters.
Daiei Inc drooped 5.7 percent after the supermarket
chain operator said it now expects a net loss of 25.14 billion
yen ($323 million) for the year ending Feb. 2013, down from a
previous forecast of a 5.03 billion yen profit, after sales
dwindled and it could not keep up with competitors' discounts.
The broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to 740.42 in early
Thursday trade.