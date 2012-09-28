TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.4 percent at Friday's open after Spain released economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on spending cuts, while window-dressing might later grant the market a fillip on the last session of the quarter.

The Nikkei rose 31 points to 8,980.95, while the broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 748.19. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)