* Spain budget plans seen as positive but doubts remain
* Steel firms bounce as Baoshan cuts production
* Olympus gains on reported tie-up with Sony
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched down on Friday morning as concerns about falling revenues
for Japanese companies in China outweighed market approval of
Spain's new economic reform plans and a tough budget focused on
spending cuts.
Gree was in the spotlight, clawing back 1.8 percent
in heavy trade after sliding 12.3 percent on Thursday after a
report that NTT DoCoMo Inc planned to launch a
competing social gaming network for mobile devices in November.
The stock was the second-most traded on the main board by
turnover, but rival DeNa extended losses, easing 0.1
percent as the most-traded stock.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,919.44 by the
midday break, although it held above its 75-day moving average
of 8,864.45.
"There's no reason to buy, no reason to sell and when the
market's been like that recently the selling just tends to
outweigh the buying," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager
at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
"There's a little bit of window-dressing for the end of the
quarter but no new money in the market," he added.
Window-dressing refers to fund managers purchasing outperforming
stocks to improve their portfolios at the end of a quarter.
Spain's tough new spending cuts as the country continues to
discuss a possible European aid package boosted the Nikkei at
Friday's open, but ultimately failed to convince investors that
a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis was
near.
"We still don't know whether the current austerity will be
enough, or what kind of terrible shape the Spanish regions are
actually in," said Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management.
Concern about slowing growth and the closure of Japanese
factories and stores due to protests about a territorial dispute
in China, with whom Japan has a higher proportion of trade than
with the euro zone, continued to weigh on the market.
"If diplomatic relations get any worse it will hit financial
markets on both sides, but Japanese stocks will suffer a heavier
blow," said Akino of Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
The Nikkei China 50, an index of 50 companies with
high exposure to China, lost 0.7 percent. The index is down 7.4
percent this quarter, underperforming the Nikkei, which is down
1 percent on the quarter by Friday's midday break.
It trails the S&P 500 index's gain of 6.2 percent
since July and the Euro STOXX 6000's rise of 8.2
percent so far.
The benchmark gained no comfort from the Shanghai Composite
Index, whose surge of 2.6 percent on Thursday on
speculation of policy easing from the Chinese authorities pulled
the Nikkei into positive territory minutes before the bell.
Chinese shares nudged up just 0.3 percent during morning trade
in Tokyo.
Steel firms rose 0.7 percent as the second-best
sectoral performer after Baoshan Iron & Steel Co,
China's biggest listed steelmaker, said it had halted production
at a loss-making plant.
Nippon Steel Corp added 1.3 percent, JFE Holdings
gained 0.4 percent and Kobe Steel Ltd climbed
3.3 percent.
But shippers were off, with the sector dropping
2.8 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded
Nippon Yusen KK, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to "underperform" from
"neutral" as it lowered its assumption for dry bulk shipping
rates. The three lost between 2 and 3.5 percent.
PIONEER DIPS ON SHARP WORRIES
Pioneer Corp sagged 3.9 percent after the Nikkei
daily said it was set to log a 6 billion yen ($77 million) loss
on holdings in capital alliance partner Sharp Corp for
the June-September half, potentially pushing it into the red
despite company guidance of a 1 billion yen net profit.
Gainers included Kirin Holdings Co, which rose 1.2
percent after the Nikkei daily said the brewer is considering
selling its entire 15 percent stake in Fraser and Neave Ltd
for 120 billion yen ($1.54 billion).
Olympus Corp moved up 1.5 percent after the Nikkei
daily said it would begin developing surgical endoscopes with
Sony Corp, which will become Olympus's top shareholder
with a stake of 11 percent via a 50 billion yen ($643.5 million)
private placement of shares. Sony lost 0.4 percent on the news.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 742.06.