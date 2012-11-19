TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is
seen rising on Tuesday for a fifth day and may test a six-month
high of 9,300, helped by U.S. stocks which rose on signs of
progress in resolving a looming fiscal crunch.
Also helping sentiment is news that euro zone finance
ministers will give a tentative go-ahead for the disbursement of
44 billion euros in emergency loans to Greece on Tuesday.
Analysts said investors kept their appetites keen after the
Nikkei average climbed for a fourth day to a two-month high on
Monday, buoyed by growing expectations that Japan's main
opposition Liberal Democratic Party will win next month's
election and step up pressure on the central bank to ease
monetary policy.
"There is more room to rise in the Japanese market as this
time, finally, there are signs that lingering problems about the
U.S. fiscal cliff and euro-zone debt are headed for a solution,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 9,153.20,
comfortably breaking above its 200-day moving average at
9,074.29 on Monday. The broader Topix also gained 1.4
percent to 762.16.
U.S. legislators indicated compromises were possible in
negotiations to avert $600 billion in tax increases and spending
cuts due to start in January - the "fiscal cliff" that threatens
to send the U.S. economy back into recession.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
9,150 to 9,300 on Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,220, up 90
points from the close in Osaka of 9,130.
The benchmark has rallied 5.68 percent in the past four
sessions, taking its year-to-date gain to 8.25 percent, trailing
a 10.28 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a
9.8 percent advance in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--JFE Holdings Inc, IHI Corp
JFE and IHI have postponed their shipbuilding merger once
again, apparently because the deal has yet to clear Chinese
antitrust hearings, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Tuesday.
--Nintendo Co
Roughly 1,000 consumers lined up at Nintendo Co.'s flagship
store in New York to get their hands on the Wii U home video
game console, which was released in the U.S. ahead of other
markets on Sunday, the Nikkei said on Tuesday.