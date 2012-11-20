TOKYO, Nov 20 The Nikkei ended a four-day winning run on Tuesday as investors took profits in exporters, which rallied on hopes that Japan's main opposition party would win next month's election and pressure the central bank to provide more stimulus steps. But losses were limited as investors switched into sectors, which have lagged the rally, such as telecoms and retailers. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,142.64, after climbing 5.7 percent in the previous four sessions, while the broader Topix was flat at 762.04.