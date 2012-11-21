TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei share average rose to a two-month high in early trade on Wednesday, led by exporters after the yen hit a seven-month low versus the dollar on expectations the Bank of Japan will be pushed to take aggressive stimulus action under a likely new government. The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 9,213.82, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 767.85.