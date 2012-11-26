TOKYO, Nov 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent in early trade on Monday and may test a seven-month high, supported by climbs on Wall Street and expectations that a weaker yen will boost earnings for exporters. The Nikkei added 94.11 points to 9,460.91, and if it touches the 9,500 mark, it will be the first time since April. The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 784.02.