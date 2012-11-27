European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
TOKYO, Nov 27 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, its first fall in four days, amid investor caution over the fast pace of gains that has seen the benchmark climb more than 8 percent in the past two weeks. The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 9,372.16, after ending at its highest closing level since April 27 on Monday. The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 779.07.
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)