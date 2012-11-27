TOKYO, Nov 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a seven-month closing high on Tuesday, as sentiment was supported by a deal on cutting Greece's debt lending and a comment from Japan's opposition leader calling for bolder monetary easing. The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 9,423.30, its fourth straight day of gains. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 781.60.