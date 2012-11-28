TOKYO, Nov 28 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Wednesday, on track to end a four-day winning streak, on concerns that an apparent lack of progress in the fiscal policy standoff in the United States could trigger a recession. The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 9,382.62 after it hit a seven-month closing high on Tuesday. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 778.55.