TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from the previous session's one-week closing low as comments by U.S. policy makers hinting at progress in reaching a fiscal deal with the White House boosted investors' risk appetites. The Nikkei advanced 1.0 percent on Thursday to 9,400.88 points, climbing above its five-day moving average at 9,377.65. The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 779.44.