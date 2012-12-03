US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Dec 3 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Monday, extending gains from a seven-month closing high hit in the previous session, as a weaker yen and improved Chinese manufacturing data supported sentiment. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,478.40, while the broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 784.37.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)