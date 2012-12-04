US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Dec 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, trimming gains from a seven-month closing high in the previous session after Wall Street eased on weak U.S. economic data. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 9,420.80. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 779.69.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)