US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Dec 5 Japan's Nikkei share average extended the previous session's losses on Wednesday as investor sentiment soured after Wall Street eased on concerns over the U.S. budget tangle. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 9,385.83, and the broader Topix index was also 0.5 percent lower at 778.21.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)