TOKYO, Dec 5 Japan's Nikkei average hit a seven-month closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by sharp gains in Chinese equities after comments by Communist Party chief raised hopes of economic recovery in the world's second-largest economy. The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent higher at 9,468.84 points in a choppy session, after trading in a range of 9,376.97 to 9,515.86. The broader Topix index was flat at 781.86.