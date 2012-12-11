TOKYO, Dec 11 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Tuesday, although it held above the key 9,500-mark, as investors stayed cautious over signs that the index is overbought after a near 10 percent rally over the past month. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,525.32, but supported by its five-day moving average at 9,520.09, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 786.07.