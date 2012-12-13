TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average surged above 9,700 for the first time since early April, with exporters buoyed by a yen that falls as expectations rise that the Bank of Japan will implement more aggressive monetary easing. The Nikkei rose 1.7 percent to 9,742.73, the highest closing level since April 5. The broader Topix index was up 1.0 percent at 799.21.