TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday as investors adjusted their positions before Sunday's election amid chart signals that the market is 'overbought' after jumping to an eight-month high. The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 9,702.46 after closing at the highest level since April 5 on Thursday. The broader Topix index fell 0.3 percent at 796.96.