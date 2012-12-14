TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei average inched down on Friday, ahead of Sunday's general election, with strong expectations that the main opposition party, which favours aggressive easing, is set for victory. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower at 9,737.56, but was still near its eight-month closing high reached in the previous session. The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 801.04.