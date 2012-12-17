TOKYO, Dec 17 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to an eight-month high in early trade on Monday, boosted by a weaker yen after the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which favours aggressive monetary easing, won Sunday's election by a landslide. The Nikkei advanced 123.41 percent to 9,860.97, while the broader Topix index gained 1 percent to 808.91.