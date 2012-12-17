TOKYO, Dec 17 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.0 percent to an 8-1/2-month closing high on Monday, as the yen weakened after the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which favours aggressive monetary easing, won Sunday's election by a landslide. The Nikkei rose 91.32 points to 9,828.88, the highest closing level since April 3. The broader Topix index advanced 0.9 percent to 807.84.