TOKYO, Dec 18 Japan's Nikkei average hit an 8-1/2-month high for a second day on Tuesday, buoyed by a landslide election win for the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, although investors took profit on power companies. The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 9,923.01 after advancing to as high as 9,967.24, edging closer to the 10,000-mark. The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 816.85.