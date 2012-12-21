* Nikkei, Topix turn negative
* Market surprised by U.S. fiscal talks setback - analyst
* Olympus down 1.8 pct on Sony merger delay
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei average erased
earlier gains and turned lower on Friday after a Republican
proposal to avert with a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough
support, triggering selling in exporters as the yen
strengthened.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 0.3 percent
at 10,014.17, after having risen as high as 10,175.06 earlier.
The index dipped below the 10,000-mark temporarily.
U.S. S&P futures were down 1.6 percent, dragging down
Nikkei futures after the U.S. House of Representatives abruptly
recessed after Republicans failed to muster enough support for a
"fiscal cliff" bill. This deepened uncertainty over prospects
for averting automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to
start in January.
"The delay in resolving the U.S. fiscal cliff problem is
raising concern as the market expected some sort of positive
direction out of the talks by the end of the year," said Fujio
Ando, a senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
Analysts said investors had been ready to chase the market
higher on hopes that the U.S. fiscal talks were moving towards a
resolution, but latest developments dented optimism.
"Investors were caught off-guard. Some of them were still
buying before Christmas, but others, who were looking for the
timing to take profits from recent gains, decided that this news
was a reason to sell," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities, adding that the Nikkei may end
below 10,000-mark on Friday before a three-day weekend.
Japanese financial markets are closed on Monday for a
national holiday.
The yen, which has been pressured by market expectations
that a new Japanese government will push the Bank of Japan into
more forceful monetary easing, regained a bit of ground as risk
appetites fell.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 84.23 yen, inching
away from a 20-month high of 84.62 yen struck on Wednesday. A
strong yen cuts exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated.
Among exporters, Toyota Motor Corp fell 1.2 percent
and Canon Inc lost 0.9 percent.
Olympus Corp dropped 1.8 percent after saying that
a planned merger of its medical business with Sony Corp
would take longer than expected due to delays in obtaining
regulatory approval abroad.
The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 837.11 in
active trade, with 2.04 billion shares changing hands by the
midday break, compared with last week's average daily volume of
2.29 billion shares.