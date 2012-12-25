US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as exporters gained on a weak yen, with volume expected to stay low due to a lack of participants during the Christmas holiday. The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 10,097.09, while the broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 844.18.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)