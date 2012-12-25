US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, Dec 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.4 percent on Tuesday as exporters gained on a weaker yen, but volume was thin due to a lack of participants during the Christmas holiday. The Nikkei gained 140.06 points at 10,080.12, while the broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 838.01.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)